Japan's Weekly Coronavirus Cases Top 27,000

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 535,726 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 27,867 from a week before.

The weekly number surpassed the preceding week's total for the seventh consecutive week.

The country's cumulative deaths related to the coronavirus stood at 9,662, up by 240.

By prefecture, Osaka, western Japan, recorded the largest number of new cases in the latest week, at 7,629, followed by Tokyo, at 4,105.

In the areas where coronavirus pre-emergency measures are implemented, the weekly number of new cases jumped 58 pct from the previous week to 3,002 in Hyogo Prefecture, but fell 37 pct to 416 in Miyagi Prefecture.

