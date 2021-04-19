Osaka Prefecture to Seek New Coronavirus State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture will ask the Japanese government to declare another state of emergency for the western prefecture over the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Monday.

"We need a state of emergency with strict measures that will halt the movements of people," Yoshimura told reporters. The prefecture will make a final decision on Tuesday.

Yoshimura is considering requesting that restaurants, bars, department stores and theme parks shut if the state of emergency is declared for the prefecture for a third time, sources familiar with the matter said.

On Sunday, Osaka reported a record high of 1,220 new coronavirus cases, the sixth consecutive day above 1,000.

The medical system is under growing strain in the prefecture, where 248 hospital beds for severely ill coronavirus patients are almost full. More than 40 severely ill patients have been forced to stay at hospitals for those with moderate symptoms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]