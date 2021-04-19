Fire-Hit Renesas Plant to Restore Full Capacity in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Renesas Electronics Corp. <6723> said Monday that it plans to bring the production capacity at its fire-hit semiconductor plant in eastern Japan back to the level before the blaze by the end of May.

Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata unveiled the plan at an online press conference.

With semiconductors in short supply globally, Renesas aims to resume full operations at the flagship plant at an early date, with support from chipmaking equipment makers and client companies. The focal point is whether the major Japanese chipmaker will be able to resume mass production and shipments as scheduled from the plant, industry sources said.

Renesas has a large share of the global market for automotive semiconductors. The plant in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, chiefly makes microcontrollers used in vehicles.

The fire occurred on March 19, forcing the company to suspend a production line.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]