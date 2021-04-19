Japan Confirms 2,907 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Japan on Monday stood at 2,907.

The country's new COVID-19 fatalities totaled 30, including five in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by 15 from Sunday to 738, the health ministry said.

On Monday, the Osaka prefectural government reported 719 new infection cases, marking a record high for a Monday in the western Japan prefecture. The latest tally was up from 602 cases a week before.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients in Osaka rose by 32 to 302, topping 300 for the first time ever, the prefectural government said. The number is far more than the total of 224 beds that the prefectural government plans to secure for COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.

"The local medical system is in an extremely severe situation," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said. "We need a state of emergency with measures that are strong enough to stop the flows of people completely for a while," he said.

