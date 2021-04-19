Tokyo Confirms 405 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 405 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, up from 306 a week before.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital stood at 600.6, up 26.1 pct.

People aged 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 52 of the new cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards rose by two from Sunday to 47.

