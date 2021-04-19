Tokyo Disney Parks to Lower Cap on Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Monday that it will lower the cap on the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each to 5,000 from 20,000, from Tuesday to May 11.

The lower limit comes as the Japanese government is set to put Urayasu and four other cities in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, under the pre-emergency stage over the novel coronavirus during the same 22-day period, said the operator of the Disney theme parks, located in Urayasu.

The company also said that Tokyo DisneySea will close at 8 p.m., one hour earlier than at 9 p.m. at present, between Tuesday and May 11.

Tokyo Disneyland already closes at 8 p.m., in order to help ease congestion in public transport systems, so its closing time will not be changed this time, Oriental Land said.

The opening time for the two parks will remain unchanged at 9 a.m.

