Japanese Journalist Arrested in Myanmar for "Fake" News

Bangkok, April 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese journalist living in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, was arrested Sunday night by local authorities for allegedly disseminating fake news, officials of the Japanese embassy in Myanmar have said.

The 45-year-old journalist, Yuki Kitazumi, is detained at Yangon's Insein prison. The embassy is requesting that Kitazumi be released.

According to the embassy officials, Kitazumi was caught at his apartment in Yangon and witnesses saw a vehicle take him away. Local authorities said he has no injuries.

On Feb. 26, Kitazumi was captured while covering a demonstration against the military coup. He was released the same day.

Kitazumi continued to disseminate information mainly through social media after his release.

