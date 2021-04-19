Japan Govt Considering Coronavirus Emergency for Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering issuing a novel coronavirus state of emergency for Osaka Prefecture, where new infection cases are increasing markedly.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura on Monday showed a plan to ask the central government for a state of emergency covering the western Japan prefecture. The prefectural government will make a final decision on the request on Tuesday. The Osaka government is mulling calling on local eateries and other facilities to temporarily close in order to curb infections.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to reach a decision on the emergency in Osaka by the end of this week.

With the Tokyo metropolitan government also planning to make a request for a state of emergency, Suga will consider whether to place the Japanese capital under the measure based on the opinions of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The city of Osaka, the capital of Osaka Prefecture, and some areas in Tokyo, including its 23 special wards, are currently under the coronavirus pre-emergency stage. While eating and drinking establishments in the designated areas have been requested to cut their business hours and close by 8 p.m., the coronavirus infection situation is increasingly serious in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture due partly to the spread of mutant strains.

