Tokyo to Seek Virus Emergency Thurs. at Earliest

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering asking the central government as early as Thursday to declare a fresh coronavirus state of emergency for the Japanese capital, informed sources said Monday.

The metropolitan government plans to hold a meeting Thursday to monitor the infection situation and the medical system in Tokyo and hear opinions from experts. A decision on whether to seek an emergency declaration will be made within the day at the earliest.

"We are considering such a possibility, bringing together various information, including on measures the metropolitan government should strengthen and the medical capacity," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

The proposed state of emergency would be the third of its kind in Japan. Tokyo was placed under an emergency in both of the past two cases.

Currently, Tokyo is among the 10 prefectures in the pre-emergency stage, which justifies powerful measures similar to those that can be taken under a state of emergency.

