25 Pct of Japan Medical Workers Get 1st Vaccine Shots

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that 1,198,346 medical workers, or about 25 pct of all of some 4.8 million such people in the country, had received the first doses of a novel coronavirus vaccine as of Friday.

The number of medical workers who had been given the second shots as of the same day stood at 718,396, or about 15 pct.

In Tokyo, 117,683 medical workers received the first shots, and 63,168 of them were given the second shots. The figures were the largest among the country's 47 prefectures. Coming second was Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, where the first jabs were given to 83,193 medical workers and the second shots to 48,792 of them.

Japan started novel coronavirus vaccinations for medical workers in February and for elderly people on April 12.

The number of elderly people who had received the first doses as of Sunday was the largest in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, at 1,190, according to the government. Meanwhile, no elderly people had been vaccinated yet in nine prefectures--Tochigi and Saitama in eastern Japan, Shizuoka in central Japan, Shiga, Hyogo and Shimane in western Japan, and Saga, Kumamoto and Oita in southwestern Japan.

