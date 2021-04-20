Japan Lower House Passes Bill for Juvenile Law Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives voted Tuesday for a juvenile law revision bill aimed at toughening penalties against crimes committed by those aged 18 and 19.

The bill calls for broadening the scope of such crimes to be subject in principle to criminal procedures that are currently applied to those aged 20 or above.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House, with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

The government aims for enactment of the legislation during the ongoing parliamentary session and put it in effect on April 1, 2022, to coincide with a Civic Code revision that will lower the adult age from 20 to 18.

The bill seeks to distinguish 18- and 19-year-olds from those aged below 18.

