Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Mondale Dies at 93

Washington, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Walter Mondale, the former U.S. vice president who later served as ambassador to Japan under the administration of President Bill Clinton, died on Monday, according to U.S. media outlets. He was 93.

As ambassador from 1993 to 1996, Mondale, a political heavyweight, worked to reduce Okinawa Prefecture's burden of hosting U.S. military bases. In 1996, he and then Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto announced a landmark agreement to return the site of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in the southern prefecture to Japan.

Born in Ceylon, Minnesota, in 1928, Mondale took the post of attorney-general in his home state at the young age of 32.

After serving as a Democratic senator, he became U.S. vice president in 1977 under the administration of President Jimmy Carter. An active vice president, he visited many locations in the United States and abroad.

The Carter-Mondale team was defeated by the camp of Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election after an economic slump and the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

