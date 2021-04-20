Detained Japanese Journalist Charged in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi, arrested by Myanmar authorities on Sunday for allegedly disseminating fake news, has been charged with violating the local criminal law, the country’s state-run television reported Monday night.

Kitazumi was charged under an article that calls for punishing those who disseminate fake news or fuel social anxiety with an imprisonment for a maximum of three years.

The article, which was revised in mid-February after a coup, has raised concerns that it could be used arbitrarily by the military, which seized power in the coup.

Kitazumi has chiefly covered protests against the coup and disseminated information through social media.

The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar is calling on the authorities to release Kitazumi, who is currently detained at Yangon’s Insein prison.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]