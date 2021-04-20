Japan Mourns Death of Former U.S. Ambassador Mondale

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday expressed its condolences on the death of former U.S. Vice President and Ambassador to Japan Walter Mondale.

“We offer our condolences from the bottom of our heart,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

Kato particularly referred to the effort of Mondale that led to a 1996 agreement on the return of the site of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air base in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The Japanese government will make full efforts to have the Futenma site be returned as early as possible, Kato said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]