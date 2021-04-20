Suga Denies Possible Military Involvement over Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday denied that the reference to Taiwan in a recent joint statement with U.S. President Joe Biden takes into account the possibility of Japanese military involvement.

The reference to Taiwan in the statement, issued after Suga's meeting with Biden on Friday, "does not presuppose military involvement at all," Suga told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

He was responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker over whether Japan would be militarily involved in issues related to the Taiwan Strait in line with the U.S. military strategy to deal with China.

The statement is the first document between Japanese and U.S. top leaders to refer to Taiwan since the 1972 normalization of Japan-China diplomatic relations.

It mentions "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

