Japan Confirms 4,342 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Japan on Tuesday, including through airport quarantine, came to 4,342.

The country's new COVID-19 fatalities totaled 45. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by 31 from Monday to 769.

The Osaka prefectural government reported 1,153 new infection cases on Tuesday, a record high for a Tuesday in the western Japan prefecture. The day's tally in Osaka was up from 1,099 from a week before, which was the previous record high for a Tuesday.

According to the prefectural government, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients in Osaka rose by 15 to a record 317. With almost all of the 259 hospital beds secured for such patients in the prefecture being occupied, 60 patients in serious condition are under treatment at medical institutions for lightly and moderately ill patients.

Tokyo confirmed 711 new infection cases on Tuesday, the first figure above 700 in three days. The tally in the Japanese capital rose by some 200 from a week before. People aged 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 107 of the new cases.

