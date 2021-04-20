Osaka Logs 1,153 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government reported 1,153 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, a record high for a Tuesday in the western Japan prefecture.

The daily count in Osaka was up from 1,099 from a week before, which was the previous record high for a Tuesday.

Tokyo confirmed 711 new infection cases, the first figure above 700 in three days. The daily count in the Japanese capital rose by some 200 from a week before. People aged 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 107 of the new cases in Tokyo.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards rose by three from Monday to 50.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood at 629.3, up 27.9 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]