Gov. Vows to Discuss Releasing Treated Water into Osaka Bay

Osaka, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura has stressed that he will consider releasing treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into Osaka Bay if asked by the Japanese government.

Speaking to reporters, Yoshimura said, "I wouldn't be talking about (the release of the treated water into the Osaka Bay) if I wasn't open to considering it."

"I'm saying this because I've made up my mind (to consider the matter)," he added.

Yoshimura had previously said that the treated water at the nuclear plant that contains tritium, a radioactive substance, should be allowed to be released into the sea if the water meets environmental standards that are backed by scientific proof.

He had also said that he would consider releasing the treated water into Osaka Bay in western Japan.

