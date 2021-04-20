Mother of Missing Girl Files Suit for Info on Twitter Trolls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The mother of a Japanese girl who went missing in 2019 said Tuesday that she has filed a lawsuit with Tokyo District Court seeking the disclosure of information on nine Twitter accounts that posted allegedly defamatory tweets.

In the suit filed against Twitter Inc., Tomoko Ogura, the 38-year-old mother of the girl, Misaki, 8, demanded that the U.S. company disclose the email addresses and phone numbers of the holders of the nine accounts, who posted the tweets between September last year and January this year.

Misaki went missing from a campsite in the village of Doshi, Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, in September 2019. The Yamanashi prefectural police department conducted a search, but Misaki has still not been found. Ogura is publicly seeking information on her daughter's whereabouts.

One of the Twitter posts accused Ogura of being involved in her daughter's disappearance, while another said, "I will eagerly wait for Tomoko to be arrested." A different tweet said, "So Misaki is dead after all."

"I was hurt by these words posted on the internet that cut into me like a knife," Ogura said at a press conference in Tokyo. She plans to seek compensation from or file criminal complaints against the Twitter account holders if they are identified, according her lawyer.

