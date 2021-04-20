CVC Suspends Buyout Offer for Toshiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502> said Tuesday that it has received a letter from British investment fund CVC Capital Partners stating the suspension of its acquisition offer for the Japanese electronics and machinery maker.

CVC said in the letter that it would "step aside" to await Toshiba's guidance as to whether its privatization will suit the "strategic objectives" of its management and board of directors, according to Toshiba. The company received the letter on Monday.

CVC made an initial buyout proposal to Toshiba on April 6. The fund was expected to submit a detailed proposal on Friday last week at the earliest.

Toshiba has expressed its opposition to CVC's plan to take the firm private through the acquisition. "We are proud" to be able to return to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in January this year, or three-and-a-half years after it was demoted to the TSE's second section due to a business crisis, Toshiba said in a statement on Tuesday.

