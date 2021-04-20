Japan Govt May Decide Virus Emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to declare a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, it was learned Tuesday.

The government is expected to make a decision on the emergency declaration at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters on Thursday, informed sources said. The new state of emergency is seen running for about three weeks, the sources said.

Following the Osaka prefectural government's request on Tuesday for the central government to issue a state of emergency for the prefecture, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters, "We will make a decision promptly while examining the infection situation (in Osaka) and considering countermeasures."

For Tokyo and Hyogo, Suga said, "We will make a decision based on the local situations." New cases of coronavirus infection are on the rise in Tokyo, Osaka and Hyogo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is expected to ask the central government as early as Thursday for the issuance of a state of emergency for the Japanese capital. The prefectural government of Hyogo, which borders Osaka, is likely to keep in step with Osaka in seeking the emergency declaration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]