In-Person Meeting of G-7 Foreign Chiefs to Be Held in May

Newsfrom Japan

London, April 20 (Jiji Press)---The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major industrial countries will hold their first in-person meeting in about two years in London on May 3-5, the British government said Tuesday.

From Japan, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is expected to attend the G-7 gathering.

Although international meetings had mostly been held by videoconference since the coronavirus pandemic began, Brittan, where the infection situation has recently improved, decided on the return to the in-person style of talks.

According to the British government, during the G-7 meeting, COVID-19 testing will be conducted on a daily basis on all staff and attendees and all domestic social distancing guidelines will be in force.

Britain also plans to host a G-7 summit in June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]