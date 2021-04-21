Suga Makes "Masakaki" Ritual Offering at Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made a ritual offering of a "masakaki" tree stand to war-related Yasukuni Shrine on Wednesday, when the shrine's two-day spring festival began.

He plans not to pay a visit to the Shinto shrine in Tokyo during the festival.

On the same day, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the shrine. "I paid the visit to offer my respect to the war dead who fought for the nation," Abe told reporters after the visit.

Abe, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker, visited the shrine soon after he stepped down as prime minister in September last year and again in the following month.

State Foreign Minister Eiichiro Washio, health minister Norihisa Tamura and Shinji Inoue, science and technology policy minister, also offered masakaki tree stands.

