Japan to Decide Swiftly after Virus Emergency Request: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that his government will decide swiftly whether to declare another state of emergency over the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Osaka prefectural government asked the central government to declare a state of emergency for the western Japan prefecture for a third time following a resurgence in infection cases there.

"We will consider measures and make a decision quickly after closely examining the situation," Suga told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The Japanese government plans to declare another state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and Hyogo Prefecture, which borders Osaka. It is making final arrangements for an emergency declaration, according to sources familiar with the matter.

"The current situation requires us to make responses with a keen sense of emergency," Suga said, noting that new infection cases have been on the rise in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa and Saitama, while Osaka and Hyogo have seen a rapid spread of infections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]