S. Korean Court Rejects Comfort Women's Compensation Demand

Seoul, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday rejected former wartime comfort women's demand for compensation from the Japanese government.

The ruling contradicted a verdict delivered in January by the same district court in a similar lawsuit filed by a separate group of former comfort women, which ordered the Japanese government to pay damages to such women over their wartime treatment.

The difference in the judicial decisions is expected to create great controversy in South Korea.

Comfort women, mostly Koreans, were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Twenty plaintiffs, including Lee Yong-soo, a former comfort woman, are expected to file an appeal to the latest ruling.

