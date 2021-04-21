Kyoto, Hyogo Seek Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto/Kobe, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Kyoto on Wednesday asked the Japanese government to declare a state of emergency over the new coronavirus for the western Japan prefecture, which has been hit by a resurgence of the virus.

With the Japanese government expected to issue a state of emergency for the nearby prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, Kyoto concluded that it needs to join forces with them to curb the movement of people in the Kansai western region, informed sources said.

Also on Wednesday, Hyogo prefectural government asked the central government to declare a state of emergency, after Osaka Prefecture did this on Tuesday.

Kyoto confirmed 128 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the prefecture stood at 109.86 as of Tuesday, while its occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients that are ready to accept them came to 58.3 pct.

"Unless we contain the ongoing spread of infections, the local medical system will be strained and we will be unable to save lives that could be saved," Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki told a press conference. "The three prefectures have to act in concert to curb the flows of people," he said.

