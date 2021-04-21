Japan's Daily Coronavirus Tally Tops 5,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 5,044 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, the first daily count above 5,000 since Jan. 22.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, logged a record daily high of 1,242 new cases. Neighboring Hyogo Prefecture reported a record 563 new cases.

New cases also hit record highs in Nara Prefecture, which neighbors Osaka, at 112, and Mie Prefecture, which borders Nara, at 57, as well as Niigata Prefecture, at 48, and Fukui Prefecture, at 26, both in central Japan.

Tokyo confirmed 843 new cases, the first tally above 800 since Jan. 29. The Japanese capital saw its seven-day average of new cases rise 33.8 pct from a week before to 665.3.

People aged 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 84 of the new cases in Tokyo. The number of severely ill patients fell by two from Tuesday to 48.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]