Visitors to Japan Down 93.6 Pct in March

Newsfrom Japan

April 21 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of visitors to Japan in March plunged 93.6 pct from a year before to 12,300, due chiefly to entry restrictions for preventing a spread of variants of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.

The figure was down 99.6 pct from March 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The size of year-on-year drop exceeded 90 pct for the 13th successive month.

By country or region, the number of visitors from mainland China was largest in the latest reporting month, at 4,000, followed by 2,000 from South Korea and 600 each from Taiwan and the United States.

Visitors from Vietnam stood at 200, leveling off from February and down sharply compared with some 20,000 in January.

