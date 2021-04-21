Tokyo Requests Fresh Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday asked the Japanese government to issue a fresh state of emergency over the new coronavirus for the Japanese capital.

As part of countermeasures under the expected state of emergency, the metropolitan government is considering asking large commercial establishments and entertainment facilities to suspend operations, informed sources said. It apparently hopes to have the emergency run for two to three weeks including the Golden Week holiday period between April 29 and May 9.

The metropolitan government is expected to maintain its request for eating and drinking establishments to shorten their operating hours, while refraining from seeking temporary closures for schools.

"It is necessary to issue a state of emergency at this timing ahead of the Golden Week holidays," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters Wednesday night. "Highly effective countermeasures should be implemented intensively," she added.

Koike is concerned over the economic impact of the fresh state of emergency, sources familiar with the situation said.

