Japan Enacts Bill to Facilitate Fight against Online Slander

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted on Wednesday a bill to create a new procedure that will make it easier to identify social media users who made slanderous posts anonymously.

Under the procedure, the time needed to identify those who made malicious comments online will be shortened to around six months.

The bill to revise a law on the limitation of liability of online service providers was approved unanimously at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. The bill cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, earlier this month.

The government hopes that the revised law, expected to be put into effect by the end of 2022, will provide support for victims who seek damages from online slanderers.

In many cases under the current system, victims have to go through separate procedures with social media operators, which keep communications records, and telecommunications companies, holding information on the names and addresses of users, to seek the disclosure of information needed to identify online slanderers.

