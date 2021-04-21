Japan Govt to Decide Coronavirus Emergency Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that the government aims to decide this week to declare a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

"We'll make a decision as soon as this week, after scrutinizing measures (to be taken under a state of emergency) with the local governments," Suga told reporters. The decision will be made on Friday, government sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Suga held a meeting with related cabinet ministers, including economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, at the prime minister's office.

At a House of Councillors plenary meeting earlier the same day, Suga said, "We're in a situation where we should respond with a strong sense of crisis to the rapid spread of infections in Osaka and Hyogo and the continued rise in infections in Tokyo and (the neighboring prefectures of) Kanagawa and Saitama."

The Tokyo metropolitan government, and the Kyoto and Hyogo prefectural governments separately asked the national government on Wednesday for the application of a state of emergency. Osaka Prefecture did this on Tuesday.

