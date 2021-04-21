Tokyo Court Rejects Different Surnames in Family Register

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday ruled against an attempt by a couple who married in the U.S. state of New York in 1997 to enter their different surnames in a family register in Japan.

The couple, filmmakers Kazuhiro Soda and Kiyoko Kashiwagi, filed the lawsuit after their notification of marriage with different family names was rejected by Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward in 2018.

In the lawsuit, the government claimed that the marriage was not valid in Japan because their family names are different.

Presiding Judge Yoshitaka Ichihara ruled that their marriage itself is valid, noting that what the family register law and others assume include different-surname marriages involving Japanese citizens abroad.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the couple's claim for a total of 200,000 yen in consolation money, saying that a lack of a clause to certify such marriages in the law is not unconstitutional.

