8 Coronavirus Patients Die at Home in Osaka Pref.

Osaka, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Eight novel coronavirus patients have died at home since March in Osaka Prefecture, where the capacity of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients has become strained due to a rapid increase in infection cases.

Of the eight patients, five were being treated at home, two were waiting to be sent to hotels designated as facilities to host coronavirus patients and one was waiting for authorities to find a place for receiving medical care, officials of the Osaka prefectural government said on Wednesday.

It is currently hard for coronavirus patients to get hospitalized in Osaka, as beds for severely ill patients are almost full and more than 85 pct of beds for patients with light to moderate symptoms are effectively in use.

As of Tuesday in the western Japan prefecture, about 8,500 patients ill with the virus were being treated at home and 2,500 were looking for a facility to have medical treatment.

In the city of Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture, adjacent to Osaka, a male coronavirus patient in his 40s was found dead at home on Tuesday night. He was waiting to be admitted to a hospital.

