Suspected China Military Man’s Wife Involved in Japan Cyberattacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The wife of a suspected Chinese military member has asked a former Chinese student in Japan to cooperate in a scheme that led to cyberattacks targeting some 200 organizations in the country, according to investigative sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Security Bureau believes that the woman is the wife of a member of the People’s Liberation Army Unit 61419, which handles cyberattacks, informed sources said Wednesday.

The revelation comes after police sent papers to public prosecutors on a Communist Party of China member in his 30s for his suspected involvement in the cyberattacks against the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, and others.

The party member, who works as a system engineer at a Chinese government-affiliated major telecommunications company, is suspected of signing a contract for renting a server under a false name in 2016 to 2017 as part of the cyberattack scheme.

The Public Security Bureau believes that the attacks were likely committed by Tick, a hackers’ group linked to the PLA, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]