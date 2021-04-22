Japan Mulls Prevention of Technology Leakage by Researchers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering measures to prevent technical information from being leaked by Japanese researchers to "countries of concern," such as China, which has been stepping up efforts to recruit foreign researchers, it has been learned.

The government revealed the plan at a meeting on Wednesday of conservative lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

According to Shigeharu Aoyama, a member of the House of Councillors who participated in the gathering, a National Security Secretariat official said one option being considered is to have researchers report to the government when they have an involvement with a foreign country. When researchers are found to have lied about such involvement, the government is considering taking appropriate steps, Aoyama also quoted the official as saying.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]