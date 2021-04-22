Japan to Approve Use of Rheumatoid Drug on COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry advisory panel endorsed a plan to approve the use of baricitinib, a drug for rheumatoid arthritis, to treat novel coronavirus patients in Japan.

Baricitinib, which is expected to get the health ministry's formal authorization for use to treat coronavirus patients shortly, will be the third drug to be approved as a COVID-19 therapy in Japan, after remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Eli Lilly Japan K.K. applied for approval of baricitinib's use on COVID-19 patients in Japan in December last year.

The Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council gave its nod to the drug, sold under the brand name Olumiant, at a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday.

Baricitinib will be administered to coronavirus patients with moderate to severe symptoms who need to be on oxygen, in combination with remdesivir.

