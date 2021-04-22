Emission of Smoke Found at Renesas Chip Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Renesas Electronics Corp. <6723> said Wednesday that smoke broke out around 4:30 p.m. the same day (7:30 a.m. GMT) at its flagship semiconductor plant in eastern Japan, which was hit by a fire last month.

Employees of the company contained the situation, and production resumed about three and a half hours after the incident, according to the major Japanese chipmaker.

The incident will have no impact on future production and shipments at the Naka plant in the city of Hitachinaka in Ibaraki Prefecture, Renesas officials said, adding that no one was injured in the smoke incident.

The smoke came out of a power panel under the floor at the plant’s N3 building, where the March 19 fire occurred. The power panel is for operating a rail-guided vehicle used to transport semiconductors in the manufacturing process.

A problem in the electrical system led to the smoke, and it is not related to the cause of the March fire, the officials said. A local fire department and others will investigate the incident to determine the cause of the smoke.

