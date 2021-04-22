SCJ Urges Suga to Appoint Rejected 6 Nominees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The Science Council of Japan on Thursday adopted a statement demanding that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga immediately appoint the six nominees he rejected as SCJ council members.

At its general meeting from Wednesday, the SCJ, the representative body for the country's academic community, also approved broadly a draft plan to reform itself.

On Thursday, SCJ President Takaaki Kajita handed the statement and a report on the reform plan to Shinji Inoue, science and technology policy minister.

"To our regret, our opinion has not been heard. We've taken a stronger tone in the statement," Kajita told an online news conference.

Speaking to reporters, Inoue said he will convey the SCJ's request to Suga as he has no direct authority over SCJ appointments.

