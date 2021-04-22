Japan Govt Mulling Coronavirus Emergency through May 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering issuing a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for Tokyo and three western prefectures for a period from Sunday to May 11, sources familiar with the talks said Thursday.

The government is expected to make a final decision on Friday on the emergency declaration set to cover Tokyo as well as Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures where coronavirus cases are surging.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that the government is considering details of the declaration, including its period.

A government source said the emergency should be in place for about two weeks to implement restrictions intensively during the Golden Week holidays from late this month to early next month.

Another source said two weeks are not enough for the emergency to be effective and that three weeks are necessary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]