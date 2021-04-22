Japan Govt to Provide Unused Stockpiles for Poor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday decided that its stockpiled foodstuffs close to best-before dates will be provided in principle to needy people.

Foodstuffs which reach their best-before dates within two months will be sent to organizations such as food banks as well as children's cafeterias offering free or low-cost meals.

The move is designed to reduce food waste and help the poor in tougher situations amid the coronavirus fallouts.

Each government ministry or agency stockpiles foods in anticipation of a disaster. About 200,000 items are thrown away every year for replacement with new ones.

The farm ministry plans to launch a portal website as early as in May and post information on foodstuffs that ministries and agencies can provide.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]