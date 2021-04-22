First Coronavirus Case Linked to Torch Relay Confirmed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A male police officer who was in charge of traffic control during the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the games' organizing committee said Thursday.

The Kagawa prefectural police officer in his 30s became the first confirmed case of coronavirus infection linked to the torch relay.

The officer felt unwell after being assigned during the torch relay in the town of Naoshima on Saturday. He was wearing a face mask and keeping a distance from other people, according to the organizing committee.

The prefectural police reported the case to the organizing committee on Wednesday.

