Osaka Reports 1,167 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed 1,167 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, three days in a row above 1,000.

Neighboring Hyogo Prefecture confirmed 547 new infection cases, its second-highest figure.

Tokyo reported 861 new cases, the second successive day above 800.

New cases hit record highs in Nara Prefecture, which borders Osaka, at 125, Mie Prefecture, at 68, and Fukui Prefecture, at 38, both central Japan, and Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 42.

Tokyo's seven-day average of new cases came to 684.1, up 30.7 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]