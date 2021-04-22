Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Cases May Top 2,000: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection in Tokyo could top 2,000 in two weeks if the original virus is replaced almost completely by more infectious mutant strains, an expert warned Thursday.

At a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting for monitoring the infection situation in the Japanese capital, the expert also said that the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients may exceed 6,000 under the scenario, calling for further measures to curb crowds.

On April 12, the 23 special wards and six cities in Tokyo were placed in the pre-emergency stage over the virus. But the number of new infection cases has been on the rise.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters after the meeting that the metropolitan government asked the central government Wednesday to issue a fresh state of emergency over the virus for Tokyo "based on the recognition that we have no more time to waste."

The Golden Week holiday period between late this month and early May "could be a good opportunity to curb the flow of people," she said, showing her determination to "take effective steps to curb infections."

