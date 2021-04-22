Tokyo-Area Governors Seeking to Halt Serving of Alcoholic Drinks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures agreed at a video conference Thursday to jointly ask the Japanese government to allow the serving of alcoholic beverages to be suspended at eating and drinking establishments as a pre-emergency measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The move by the three prefectures surrounding Tokyo comes as the Tokyo metropolitan government is considering implementing such a suspension under a planned coronavirus state of emergency for the Japanese capital.

In the three prefectures, the coronavirus pre-emergency stage started only on Tuesday. The prefectures are not planning to request a state of emergency for now, as they are not facing as sharp increases in new coronavirus infections as Tokyo is.

There are concerns that tighter restrictions in Tokyo under a state of emergency could prompt people to flow into the three prefectures.

"We'll ask the government for 'quasi-emergency' measures," Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai said. He added that the three prefectures will fully coordinate their responses to the pandemic.

