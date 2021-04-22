Japan Confirms 5 "Double Mutant" Variant Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan has confirmed five cases of infection with a "double mutant" variant of the novel coronavirus so far in the country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday.

The government is increasingly vigilant against the variant, which has the features of two different coronavirus mutants and is raging in India, as it could trigger a surge in the number of new infection cases in Japan.

"We'll take thorough measures to prevent the spread of infections by collecting, evaluating and analyzing information as well as strengthening border control and the surveillance system," Kato told a news conference.

He said it is possible to detect the double mutant variant through genomic analysis.

The double mutant variant confirmed in India is believed to be highly infectious and have an impact on the effect of COVID-19 vaccines.

