LDP Proposes Database to Protect Kids from Indecent Acts

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A senior Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Thursday submitted a proposal to set up a database for the central management of records of indecent acts to better protect children from such crimes.

Yasufumi Tanahashi, head of the Japanese ruling party's Headquarters for Promoting Administrative Reform, met with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to turn in the proposal, aimed at preventing people who have committed sex crimes from becoming teachers or cram school tutors.

According to Tanahashi, former minister for science and technology policy, Suga promised to consider the matter promptly.

Suga also stressed the importance of creating as soon as possible an environment in which children are protected from sexual abuse.

He also hopes to have a proposed new agency for affairs related to children manage the database if any such organization, a matter being discussed within the LDP, is established, according to Tanahashi.

