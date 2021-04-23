ASDF Fighters Make Contact Midair; No One Injured

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Two F-2 fighter jets of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force made contact while flying over a mountain in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday, but no one aboard was injured.

A light attached to the tail of one of the jets came off as a result of the midair incident.

The two jets, which belong to the ASDF Tsuiki Air Base in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, took off from the base at around 3 p.m. Thursday (6 a.m. GMT) for the shooting of a formation flight training exercise as part of the ASDF's public relations activities, with a total of two pilots and a civilian photographer aboard, according to the ASDF.

After the jets made contact, they returned to the base past 4 p.m.

The lower part of the nose of one of the jets touched the vertical tail of the other jet. The light that dropped weighs about 400 grams.

