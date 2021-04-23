Japan Govt to Decide COVID-19 Emergency Fri. Afternoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will decide on a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo at a meeting set for Friday afternoon.

Based on the revised special measures law for the fight against the coronavirus, the state of emergency is slated to run from Sunday to May 11.

Large commercial establishments with a floor space of over 1,000 square meters, including department stores, amusement parks, shopping centers and movie theaters, will be requested to close during the emergency period, except for areas selling daily necessities.

Through the measure, the government aims to curb the flow of people during the Golden Week holidays from late April to early May to reduce infection risks.

Uncertainties remain, however, over whether the third COVID-19 state of emergency to be declared by the Japanese government will prove effective as it will be shorter than the first and the second ones if it ends without an extension, observers said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]