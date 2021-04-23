Japan Govt to Allow Online Payment of Traffic Fines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency will begin accepting online payments of traffic fines from late June in some areas of the country, in a shift away from only allowing payments at the counters of banks or post offices, NPA officials said Friday.

The Akita and Shimane prefectural police departments will accept payments using online banking services or automated teller machines from June 28. Those paying fines for “aokippu” (blue ticket) minor traffic violations committed on the same day or later will be allowed to use the new payment options.

Behind the move were requests from banks seeking the police’s acceptance of online fine payments that would lead to a reduction of their paperwork. Citizens had also been demanding that the payment procedures be more convenient, at a time when the government led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is promoting the digitalization of administrative services.

People using the new payment options will have to pay bank transfer fees.

The NPA plans to introduce the new payment options nationwide and consider accepting payments using credit cards or via convenience stores.

