Suga Vows Support for Biz Affected by State of Emergency

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to provide full support to businesses to be affected by a fresh coronavirus state of emergency.

“We’ll take thorough measures to stop the spread of novel coronavirus infections after securing assistance to those who will be affected,” Suga told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

Japan’s third state of emergency is expected to be introduced for Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto, running from Sunday to May 11.

Suga also said there is a need to prevent the spread of infections by taking strong measures intensively in a short period, noting an expected increase in foot traffic during the Golden Week holiday period starting next week to early May.

When an opposition lawmaker asked Suga if the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will go ahead under a state of emergency or pre-emergency, Suga answered he will do everything he can so the games are held in a safe and secure environment.

